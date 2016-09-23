Memorial service for murdered Derbyshire woman Mia Ayliffe-Chung this afternoon

A memorial service for murdered backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung will take place in Wirksworth this afternoon.

The 21-year-old, from Wirksworth, died after being stabbed at the Shelley’s Backpackers hostel in Queensland, Australia on August 23. Tom Jackson, 30, from Congleton in Cheshire was seriously injured as he tried to save Mia and sadly died a few days after the attack.

A private memorial service for Mia is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth at 2.30pm. The service will be broadcast outside the church via a public address system.

French national Smail Ayad has been charged with Mia’s murder as well as a number of other charges.