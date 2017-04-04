Menswear store looking good for anniversary celebration

The owner of an Ilkeston menswear store is celebrating a third year of successful trade, having established the shop as a high street fixture.

When Ashley Allen, 28, opened Eighty Eight in 2014, he was not expecting it to grow as quickly as it has.

Ashley, who grew up in Cotmanhay, decided to branch out after setting up his own fashion magazine Avenue.

He said: “I didn’t really have a plan or a vision for what I was aiming to do.

“The magazine was going well, but I looked at what some American competitors were doing and they were selling clothes directly as well as promoting them. I thought I’d give it a go.”

The shop, named after the year Ashley was born, is now in its third location having moved from Nottingham Road to Bath Street, and then on to a unit at the old Co-Op department store.

Ashley said: “The last year has been the most challenging, in terms of getting customers to follow us to the new store, but we’re now doing four or five times as much business as we were 12 months ago.”

The shop offers premium brands and contemporary fashion and has built a customer base from all over Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Ashley celebrated the anniversary with a promotional in-store event on Friday, March 24, which attracted around 70 visitors from across the region.

Ashley said: “Most of our original customers are still buying in-store from us today, but we now offer an outstanding online shopping experience too.

“Our success is just down to hard work, and going out of our way to make customers happy. We’ve earned their loyalty.”

Ashley is currently looking to expand with a second shop, and is in talks with big name brands to add to a range which already features Pretty Green, Weekend Offender and Marshall Artist, Napapirji, Penfield, Lyle & Scott and Lee plus footwear from Wallabees to Clarks Originals.

To find out more, visit www.eightyeightstore.com.