Mini Cooper among items stolen

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary in Spinney Road, Ilkeston, where money, a car and a number of smaller items were stolen.

Sometime between Wednesday, January 11, at 11.30pm and Thursday, January 12, at 5.45am the house was broken into.

A black Mini Cooper was stolen and was later found on Addison Drive in Hucknall. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Adrian Harris on 101 quoting reference number 17000015612.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.