MISSING: Have you seen this Belper man?

Derbyshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to help find a missing Belper man.
Graham Russell has been missing from Heage since around 11.30am yesterday (February 3).
The 66-year-old was last sighted wearing a red outdoor-style coat, purple sweater and black trousers.
He is a white male, 5ft 10ins, of slim build and balding. Mr Russell is driving a silver Jaguar, registration X70GAR.
Officers are concerned for his safety. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact the police on 101 quoting reference number: 896 03/02/17.