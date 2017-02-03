Missing Ilkeston man found safe and well

Missing man Steven Buxton has been found safe and well in Lincolnshire.
Mr Buxton (34) had been missing since Saturday, January 28 from his home in Ilkeston.
Derbyshire police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
