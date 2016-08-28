Missing Ilkeston man seen outside airport

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man.

Simon Davis, 53, left his Ilkeston home in the early hours of yesterday morning and has not been in contact with his family since.

This morning, Mr Davis was seen outside the perimeter fence at East Midlands Airport in the area of the A453. He headed off towards the main road.

Mr Davis is 5ft 10in tall with a bald head and beard. He is thought to be wearing a khaki jacket with orange vents under the arms and has a fluorescent backpack.

Superintendent Jim Allen, who is overseeing the search for Mr Davis, has appealed to the public for help.

He said: “His absence is completely out of character and we are very worried about him. The person who saw him today knows him so we’re certain that it was him. Despite a search of the area by police and airport security staff, he has not been found.

“If you travel to the airport today or are in that vicinity, please look out for him.”

Anyone who sees Mr Davis or who knows where he is should contact Derbyshire police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.