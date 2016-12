Nottinghamshire Police has revealed that Kain Woolfe who went missing from Cossall has been found safe and well.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of the missing 38-year-old who went missing after he had last been seen in Cossall at 7.30am, on Friday, December 9.

Officers issued appeals for anyone who may have been able to help with his whereabouts but have since confirmed that he has been found.