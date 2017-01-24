Motorist forced to pay £516 after he is caught without insurance

Police caught a motorist for driving without insurance after a witness reported that he was concerned about the position of the motorist’s broken down vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Tuesday, January 24, how Alan Hall, 47, of Dale Close, Langwith, was spotted on the A617 Hasland bypass at Temple Normanton near the M1 motorway in a layby.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “Police received a call from a motorist about the position of a broken down vehicle towards the M1 motorway and a Nissan Micra was found at the end of the layby and the vehicle’s front, nearside tyre had left a mark and the interior light was on when officers spoke to the driver.”

Mrs Hadfield added that the defendant was asked to provide insurance and he produced a certificate which only covered him for insurance from a certain time but not from the time when the vehicle was found in the layby.

Hall pleaded guilty to driving without insurance after the incident on December 18, 2016.

He argued that the vehicle’s interior light had not been switched on but admitted that driving without insurance was his fault.

The defendant said: “It’s my fault that I had no insurance. I got it insured later that day.

“I gave my ex money to insure the car but it was not insured and that’s my fault for not checking.”

Magistrates fined Hall £392 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £39 victim surcharge.

Hall’s driving licence was also endorsed with six points.