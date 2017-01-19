Mountain bike, jewellery and cash stolen

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a high value mountain bike, bespoke jewellery, and a large amount of cash were stolen from a home in Long Eaton.

Sometime between 6.15am and 11.45am on Friday, January 6, thieves entered a house in Sycamore Road, Long Eaton through an insecure window and carried out an untidy search.

A large amount of cash, personal documents, and a quantity of bespoke jewellery were stolen.

The police have issued a photograph of a black Whyte mountain bike with orange writing and handle grips, which was also taken during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who knows the whereabouts of the stolen bike and jewellery, should call PC Jennifer Casey on 101, quoting 17000007490.

Alternatively, send her a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.