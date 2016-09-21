Mountain rescue teams called to help in two Peak District incidents in a day

Mountain rescue teams were called to the rescue of two men in separate incidents in the Peak District on Tuesday.

Edale Mountain Rescue adn Buxton Teams were called to Win Hill to assist a man who had been out walking when he started experiencing chest pains.

Due to the nature of the incident the Derbyshire Rutland and Leicester air ambulance was also tasked to the job along with a Yorkshire Ambulance Service Paramedic.

The teams were quickly on scene to assess and evacuate the man down to the waiting air ambulance. Once the casualty was safety aboard and on his way to hospital, members then quickly repacked and restocked equipment and made their way back to their day jobs.

The second incident happened just after 5pm to a fallen climber on Bamford Edge on the opposite side of the valley to the job earlier in the day at Win Hill.

A 19 year old climber from Devon was leading a route when he fell, his protection unfortunately ripping out on the way down and landing heavily.

He suffered from suspected concussion and lower back pain. The Edale team was quickly on scene to assess and immobilise, prior to stretchering him off the hill to a waiting land ambulance.