MP boosts Erewash radio station’s digital ambitions

Maggie Throup MP has backed calls for community radio stations such as Erewash Sound to join the DAB network.

Many community stations are currently unable to reach their intended audiences due to the high costs of broadcast coverage, but a new Bill is going through Parliament which could change the situation.

Speaking after the matter was debated by her Westminster colleagues, Maggie said: “At the moment, residents in Long Eaton often struggle to get good reception for Erewash Sound due to limited band width and transmission power.

“The Government has been carrying out trials to check the feasibility of rolling out DAB at a local level, and the results look very promising. I am optimistic that it will pass through the various legislative stages relatively easily.”