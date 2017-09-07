MP calls on Government to rethink HS2 compensation plans

The Government minister for HS2 is to revisit plans for compensating property owners along the route after a call for change from Erewash’s MP.

During a Parliamentary debate on Phase 2b of the HS2 route, Maggie Throup MP urged the Government to consider scraping the “one size fits all” approach to compensation.

She suggested it be replaced with a bespoke scheme that reflects the unique nature of the property market in Long Eaton, Sandiacre and Stanton Gate, where the line will eventually run.

Transport minister Paul Maynard said: “I noted the concerns that my honourable riend raised about how some specific local circumstances make the existing package not always appropriate.

“I have heard that message and will ask officials to look more closely at Long Eaton in particular.”

Following the debate, Maggie said: “Under the current scheme it is almost impossible for those Long Eaton residents whose homes are being acquired to purchase a like-for-like property in the immediate area.

“Houses even just a couple of streets away unaffordable with the compensation package currently on offer. I have always been clear that no one should lose out.”

Maggie also called on the minister to “get a grip” of HS2 Ltd, the company building the new line, which she branded “woefully inadequate.”

She added: “Their treatment of residents has been shameful.”