National festival of young artists hits Derbyshire

The UK Young Artists National Festival is dedicated to showcasing work by more than 70 young artists, performers and writers. Performances, exhibitions, educational workshops and masterclasses will be hosted in 15 venues across Derby from November 3 to 5, including Derby Theatre, University of Derby, the Market Hall and Derby Museum and Art Gallery.

There will also be performances on the streets of the city centre.

All events are free entry.

For further information, visit www.ukyoungartists.co.uk