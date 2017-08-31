New drug law in crisis after Derbyshire festival case collapses

A new law banning legal highs in the UK appears to be in crisis already after two major cases collapsed when judges agreed ‘hippy crack’ is not illegal.

Hundreds have been arrested and 50 dealers prosecuted and even jailed under the Psychoactive Substances Act since it came into force in May 2016.

Sellers of ‘hippy crack’ for recreational use were warned they faced up to seven years in prison under a Government crackdown on legal highs.

But now two trials, including one at a Derbyshire festival, involving the supply of ‘hippy crack’ at music festivals have ended abruptly after it was argued the drug is exempt from new legislation.