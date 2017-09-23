New Ilkeston homes snapped up at former college site

Homes on a new development in Ilkeston have been sold in quick succession to eager buyers – illustrating demand for properties in the area.

The 28 two and three-bedroom homes on land previously occupied by South East Derbyshire College, on Cavendish Road, were sold on the basis of the site plan and word of mouth.

It is the first major development completed by Limehouse, the commercial arm of Midlands-based landlord Futures Housing Group.

Spokesman Alan Boucker said: “Our site on Cavendish Road adds some much-needed homes to a popular town, helping more people to get onto the property ladder.

“I am delighted to see our flagship development fully occupied and sold, showing the importance of bringing more homes into the area.”

He added: “We will continue to develop new properties for a range of tenures to suit the needs of the communities we work in.”

Plans for the multimillion pound project went through several revisions after residents initially opposed them.

The resulting development contained homes for sale and eight offered under a shared ownership scheme.

Construction on the site by contractor Westleigh started in December 2015.

Futures delivered a company record total of 177 new homes across the region in 2016-17 – more than double its previous best.

For more Limehouse Development properties for sale, rent and shared ownership, see www.limehouselife.co.uk.