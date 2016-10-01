New kit for Ilkeston Reds U15s footballers

It was smiles all round as Ilkeston Reds U15 footballers modelled their new strip.

This is the second team kit which Airwise Compressors has sponsored and the company’s sales manager Alex Tolson joined the boys for their photocall.

Team manager Dean Reeve said: “ Without Airwise’s input we could never have had the two great kits we have received, Alex and the team’s input has been first class and all the better that they are moving to the town in the near future”. Currently Ilkeston U15 are a youth team playing in the Notts Youth Football League Sunday division 3. Airwise will shortly be moving into the old Granby motors building in Ilkeston and were more than happy to assist a local lads football team.