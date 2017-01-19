New masterplan to shape the future of Stanton site

An important planning document that will drive the development of the Stanton site looks set to be formally adopted by Erewash Borough Council.

A full council meeting tonight (Thursday) is expected to confirm that the Stanton masterplan is accepted as the key guide for any developer wanting to put together a realistic planning application for the site.

The Stanton ironworks site as seen from Lows Lane.

The Stanton Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) has been produced by the council, with the process including a six-week consultation with residents and stakeholders.

The Stanton Regeneration Site features in the council’s core strategy as a key site for redevelopment and is seen as one of the biggest development opportunities the borough has ever seen.

The council wants to see the site provide around 2,000 homes, business and industry development to provide local jobs, a primary school, shops, open spaces, a wildlife corridor, improved public transport, increased pedestrian and cycle access to surrounding areas and other community facilities.

Councillor Michael Powell, lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “Development of the Stanton site is vital if we are to achieve our targets for job creation and new housing, so this masterplan is one of the most important planning documents for Erewash and for the future development of the site.

“It aims to address all the issues that surround this site and set out the expectations that we, as a council, have to provide a quality redevelopment for the residents of this borough

“Now we have a masterplan that is a clear guide to help developers put together planning applications that are likely to be successful. It is a giant step towards moving this important site forward.”

A previous planning application seeking outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the site on behalf of site owners Saint-Gobain PAM UK Ltd was withdrawn in 2015.

The meeting will take place at Long Eaton Town Hall at 7pm.