NHS figures warn of diabetes rise in Derbyshire

The number of people in Derbyshire living with Type 2 diabetes has grown in the last five years according to new NHS figures released to coincide with Diabetes Prevention Week, January 16-20.

The number of people in the county with the condition rose from 50,918 in March 2011 to 59,447 in March 2016, an increase of 16.8 per cent.

Martin Cassidy, lead coordinator for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme in the East Midlands, said: “The fact that Type 2 figures have increased in Derbyshire comes as no surprise as we already know the condition has become a major and worrying health concern.

“It is essential we start to tackle the diabetes ticking time bomb before it’s too late. The NHS is already struggling to cope with treating the condition and the complications it can create if not managed correctly.”

Type 2 diabetes, which is linked to lifestyle factors, is one of the UK’s biggest health challenges .

There are currently 4.5million people in the UK who have diabetes, mainly Type 2, but that could rise to 5million if the problem is not tackled, Public Health England recently said.

The Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme is gradually being rolled out across the country to help those most at risk of developing the condition.

Dr Avi Bhatia, of Erewash Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Treating the condition and the complications it can create if not managed correctly can create a lot of pressure on services.

“That is why we’re doing all we can to educate people in the area about the dangers of Type 2 and how it can be prevented.”

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ige5Xl.