Nottinghamshire CCC appoint Peter Moores as new head coach

Peter Moores has been appointed as Nottinghamshire’s Head Coach, as the Club aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 season.

Moores, who has been employed as Coaching Consultant at Trent Bridge since July 2015, has been appointed to the newly created position on a three-year deal.

He was the ECB’s National Academy Director for a two-year period from April 2005 and as well as two spells coaching England, Moores has won the County Championship on two occasions, with Sussex in 2003 and with Lancashire in 2011.

“To be offered the chance to become Head Coach of a Club like Notts, at a venue as special as Trent Bridge, is a terrific honour,” said the 53-year-old.

“Working with cricketers one-to-one for the last year has been an ideal way to get me back in to county cricket, and it means I already know this group of players very well, which will give me a head start in some ways.

“The passion for being a Head Coach again is there and the Club has the ambition to be competing for trophies across all three formats of the game, so it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Moores will continue to work with Director of Cricket Mick Newell, with the former Sussex, Lancashire and England man taking day-to-day charge of the first team from 1 October.

“Having a Director of Cricket and Head Coach working in partnership is something that’s happening a lot in county cricket, and we feel the time is now right to introduce it at Notts,” added Newell.

“Peter will run the professional squad his way, he’ll pick the team and we’ll now work closely together in reviewing everything we do in relation to our playing and coaching, to ensure that we’re ready to bounce back strongly from what’s been a disappointing season.

“It’s also vitally important that we work on our player pathway, ensuring that we’re doing everything right to develop our professional and international players of the future.”