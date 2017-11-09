Search

Derbyshire people urged to share their time-saving fail for chance to win £100 voucher

What is your funniest time-saving fail?
What is your funniest time-saving fail?

People in Derbyshire are being urged to share their funniest time-saving fails as part of a new competition.

Nowadays, we are always in a rush, thinking of innovative ways that we can save those extra couple of minutes.