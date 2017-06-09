HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you?

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning June 10.

ARIES (March 21 -April 20)

This is a great time to sign a contract. You’ll be able to negotiate excellent terms. If you’re not happy with what is first presented, make a counteroffer. You’re in the driver’s seat. Beware of challenging someone whose knowledge and experience is superior to yours. You don’t want to make an enemy of this expert. Deferring to them will pave the way to future opportunities. Opposing them will create more trouble than it is worth. Be respectful and attentive. It will pay off.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Listen carefully to health enhancing recommendations. Following a professional’s advice to the letter will help you overcome a nagging problem. You’ll have to cut out certain foods and habits that have been putting stress on your body. Don’t dwell on this deprivation too much. After a few weeks, the cravings will subside and you’ll feel much better. Be very resourceful with your money. This isn’t a

good time to make a lot of purchases with a credit card. Cut back on your debt.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A flirtatious conversation could lead to a more passion packed relationship. The fastest way to your heart is through your intellect. If you already have a partner, do your best to express your appreciation. Give thanks for all the little things they do on a daily basis to make your life happier. An oppressive rival will try to block your progress. It may be impossible to surmount this obstacle.

Instead of beating your head against a brick wall, make a strategic retreat. Watch and wait.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

This is a good time to negotiate a property deal. You’ll be able to get a good price for something you are buying or selling if you’re willing to press your agenda. Are you selling your home? Don’t accept the first offer you get. Playing the waiting game will work in your favour. Work will be oppressive.

You are tired of working for someone whose old-fashioned methods suffocate spontaneity. If you’re working on an original project, do it in secret. Market it elsewhere.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Going on a trip with a group of friends will be lots of fun. It will be a relief to get away from the problems of daily life. Being surrounded by people who love and admire you will bolster your courage. When you are surrounded by loved ones at home, you’ll put a bold plan into action. Beginning a creative project or embarking on a lifestyle change will be a welcome change of pace. It will be necessary to cut back on partying to achieve your goal. Do whatever it takes to succeed.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Your income will get a big boost thanks to a professional victory. Instead of upgrading your lifestyle, put this extra money into savings. Being able to buy a vacation home or retire early will be the ultimate gift to yourself. A jealous relative will give you a backhanded compliment. Resist the temptation to tell them exactly what you think of their nasty, negative attitude. By pretending like

their words have no effect, you’ll take the wind out of their sails. Stay strong.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You’ll have a chance to share your expertise with someone who is eager to learn and follow your lead. Sharing your knowledge with enthusiastic students will give you a new lease on life. You’ll have a spring in your step and a twinkle in your eye. Resist the temptation to get drawn into a contentious argument on social media. An unfortunate remark will come back to haunt you. If you’re provoked by a comment, wait a while before responding. By that time, you’ll realise the futility of arguing.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Keep a budding romance under wraps. There will be plenty of time to go public with this relationship. Right now, you should focus on enjoying this private interlude for as long as possible. If you’re already in a relationship, do your best to protect your lover’s privacy. If someone asks probing questions about their personal life, be guarded and don’t talk out of turn. A financial shortage will

require you to cut back on luxuries. Get into the habit of counting your blessings.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Who you know is just as important as what you know. If you’d like to get ahead on the career front, join a professional organisation. Attend as many meetings as possible. You’ll hear of a very interesting career opportunity through one of these sessions. Ask a fellow member to write you a letter of recommendation. Beware of raining on a loved one’s parade. Although their plans seem silly and impractical, there is a chance they will be successful. Be encouraging.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

A pay rise, promotion or both will come as a welcome surprise. The powers-that- be have been thrilled with your performance. After being given this bit of encouragement, you’ll work harder than ever to maintain their trust. Beware of making an enemy of an official person or body. Although you find their methods annoying and frustrating, you will still need their approval for key projects. Keep

things polite and professional and most of all, keep your thoughts to yourself.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Embarking upon a serious course of study will be a welcome change of pace. You’ve been blessed with a keen mind. Exercise it with a group that demands hard work and expects precision. Break off your association with anyone that has become increasingly intolerant. You don’t want your good reputation tarnished by being seen with them. Several members will accuse you of being disloyal. You’re too honest to maintain friendships with people who have offensive beliefs.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Money from an inheritance, legal settlement, bonus, benefit or grant will improve your financial standing. Take this opportunity to make a down payment on a home. Starting a retirement account is also a very good longer term idea. The more money you have in reserve, the greater your independence will be. An authority figure will be threatened by your improved financial standing. Resist the temptation to quit your job. Once you have another firm offer, you can give your notice.