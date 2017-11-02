QUIZ: How well do you know Europe?

It's been a hotly debated topic over the last couple of years, in light of the 2016 referendum.

But just how well do you know Europe?

A new quiz has been testing the knowledge of UK residents and it seems that we're perhaps not as clued up as we thought we were!

The quiz, created by Go Compare, has found that one in four people in the East Midlands can't identify Spain on a map and one in 10 couldn't recognise Ireland!

It seems the older you are, the wiser you are. On average, respondents aged 60 or above got almost 10 per cent more questions right than respondents aged between 16 and 29.

And men performed better than women, with male respondents getting 1.1 more questions right than female.

In terms of regions, the East Midlands came ninth out of 12 with an average score of 63 per correct.

But how will you fare? Take the test here.