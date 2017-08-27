Offender is jailed for ten weeks for damage, theft, drugs and assault offences

A serial offender has been jailed for ten weeks for damaging his ex-partner’s window, committing a theft, possessing drugs and for assaulting a police constable.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 23, how Ryan Smith, 26, of Station Road, Langwith Junction, left a crack in a window at his ex’s home in Shirebrook after she had told him to go away and leave her alone.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant had been in a one-year relationship with Smith. She said it was a terrible relationship and that he has anger issues and a bad temper and there were separations and they had been separated at the time of this incident. She felt harassed by him because he had not left her alone.”

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant heard a bang outside and found Smith at the front of her property and she shouted for him to go away but he came back and following two loud bangs she discovered a three inch crack in a window.

Smith also stole items from a man’s jacket pocket at the Shirebrook Working Men’s Club and the victim’s mobile phone and a bank card were recovered after Smith was later searched by police who found he had cocaine in his possession.

Mrs Allsop said police had been called to an area of Shirebrook and spotted a male kicking a door and Smith was searched and the drugs were found in his pocket and he also had a bank card and a mobile phone belonging to the man from Shirebrook Working Men’s Club.

Smith was previously convicted in his absence for the damage from November 18 and for the theft and drug offences from January. He admitted repeatedly failing to surrender to bail and to the court as well as breaching previous post-sentence supervision requirements by failing to attend with a supervising officer.

The defendant also admitted assaulting a police constable during a separate matter on August 22 when he kicked the officer as he was being escorted to a police van.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Smith’s life hit a downward spiral after he separated from his ex-partner.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to ten weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £50 to his ex-partner and £50 to the police officer in compensation.

Smith was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner directly or indirectly.