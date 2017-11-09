Offender is threatened with jail after failing to pay over £2,000 in fines

An offender who has failed to pay off an outstanding £2,406 in fines, costs, surcharges and compensation has been warned he could go to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 8, how Dale Logan, 28, of Horse Chestnut Close, Chesterfield, has been given fines, costs and victim surcharges to pay after drink-driving, driving without insurance, speeding and for committing an assault.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Logan: “We are in great difficulties. You have paid very little and these offences are all very serious.”

He added: “You are in an impossible position. You are likely to go to prison. You are at real risk of going to prison.”

District Judge Davison pointed out that during a 14-month period Logan has only paid a negligible amount leaving over £2,000 outstanding.

The court heard Logan had previously been made subject to suspended committal sentences for failed payments with the threat of prison hanging over him while efforts were made to take money from his benefits and through weekly payments when he was working during sporadic contracts.

Logan explained he has been in and out of work and has prioritised paying bills instead of his fines and he lost one job after he had disclosed his convictions.

The 28-year-old, who is currently jobless, added that he is confident he will be offered a job shortly which would allow him to be able to pay off the outstanding fines.

Judge Davison added: “I don’t want to send people to prison for not paying fines but these are not new offences.

“There has been an assault and drink-driving. You owe compensation and it’s not being paid.

“You get short contracts and there are gaps and this is your last priority and you are paying bills.

“I am not sending you to prison today but if you come back before me and if you don’t keep to the order I am going to give you I advise you get a solicitor.”

Judge Davison stressed he was concerned because every time the court has let Logan go in the past he has stopped paying money owed on his fines and Judge Davison felt this was “clear neglect”.

He ordered Logan pays £100 immediately on the basis he is expected to find work and Logan must continue to pay £200 a week from December 1 before the case is reviewed again on January 25.