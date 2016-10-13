Olympic hero Adam Peaty meets DFS factory workers

It’s not often someone takes an Olympic gold medal into work. But that’s what happened when Team GB hero Adam Peaty paid a promotional visit to the DFS factory in Long Eaton.

Fresh from his exploits in Rio this summer, 21-year-old swimmer Peaty popped into the Berkeley Magna site on Forbes Close and met craftsmen and machinists for an insight into the process of making a sofa.

SOFA SO GOOD -- Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty meets craftsmen at DFS's Long Eaton factory. (PHOTO BY: Paul David Drabble, photoshelter.com)

Peaty then joined fellow gold medallist, 23-year-old gymnast Max Whitlock, at DFS’s Lincoln House headquarters in Alfreton for a behind-the-scenes tour.

The visits were part of the celebrations of the record-breaking achievements by British Olympians at the 2016 Games where DFS was the official homewares partner for Team GB.

The sofa manufacturer and retailer helped to create a relaxing haven at the team’s official residence in Rio, British House, which the sportsmen and women used to rest, recover, unwind and celebrate.

The Derbyshire-based Peaty, who won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 4X100m medley relay, said: “The support Team GB received from DFS throughout the Olympics was so important to us. They really looked after us in British House.”

Whitlock, who won double gold in the floor exercise and on the pommel horse, added: “We both know the importance of home comforts when you’re training and competing.

“It has been great to share our success with the workers involved in designing and crafting the sofas that we relaxed on in Rio. I was blown away by the effort and skill that goes into making the sofas. The precision, attention to detail and quality that goes into every piece is remarkable.”

Both Peaty and Whitlock were official Team GB ambassadors for DFS, whose boss Ian Filby said the firm was proud of their success.