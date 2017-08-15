One-year-old child taken to hospital after falling from motorbike

Have your say

A man and a one-year-old child were rushed to hospital after falling from a motorbike in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Bridge Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, August 13. in Ilkeston at around 4.30pm.

Both the man and child were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to Bridge Street at around half past four on Sunday afternoon following reports that a man and a one-year-old had fallen off a motorbike. Neither received life threatening injuries. Our investigations are ongoing."