Opening date for Ilkeston’s new railway station to be announced soon

Rail chiefs say they will soon be able to announce when Ilkeston’s new railway station will open.

The long-awaited station had been due to open by the end of this year but work is taking longer than expected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work continues to progress at Ilkeston station as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan in Derbyshire.

“Piling work for the foundations, which support both station platforms and the footbridge, have taken longer than anticipated due to difficult ground conditions.

“Having worked hard to overcome this challenge we are now nearing the completion of this vital part of the construction process and will soon be able to give an accurate opening date for the station.

“We will update our lineside neighbours and those looking forward to using the new station as soon as we can.”

The new station will be located between Millership Way and Coronation Road.

When it opens, trains will run every hour with direct services north to Chesterfield, Sheffield and Leeds and south to Nottingham.

Passengers will be able to get to Nottingham in just 15 minutes.

There will also be services to Norwich and Liverpool.

A wider footbridge will go over the line and there will be shelters, ticket machines and CCTV on both platforms.

The station will have two car parks − a main one with 90 spaces on the east side of the tracks and another on the west-side for disabled drivers, motorcycles and bicycles, a taxi rank and a drop off and pick up point.

The station should have opened in 2014 – but building work was held up by flooding fears and the discovery of great crested newts on the site.

When it finally opens, Ilkeston will cast off the tag of Britain’s largest town on a passenger rail line without a station.

It will be a stone’s throw from the site of the former Ilkeston Junction station, which once served the town.

That shut in January 1967 as a result of the Beeching report, which led to thousands of station closures nationwide.

Councillor Paul Dunn, Derbyshire County Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Ilkeston has been without a passenger station for around 50 years and the new station will be a great boost to the area.

“It will mean much quicker commuting times compared to travelling by car, help to reduce congestion on the roads and it will improve connectivity to nearby major towns and cities helping to encourage visitors and bring new business opportunities to the area.”