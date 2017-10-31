Search

Peak District photographer Villager Jim captures real-life Bambi scene

The stunning shot captured by Villager Jim.
The stunning shot captured by Villager Jim.

This incredible shot, that looks like something from the Disney film Bambi, was captured by Peak District photographer Villager Jim.

The photo, which shows a young deer, squirrel and pheasant participating in what looks like a secret meeting, was taken at Chatsworth House at the weekend.

Villager Jim said: "There's something quite magical about it.

"It looks like I've accidentally interrupted a secret meeting between them all. It really looked like they were having a chat and I have disturbed them.

"It's very funny really as they are not three animals you expect to see together.

"'The moment I saw the scene in front of me, I immediately thought of Bambi."

See more of Villager Jim's photos on his Facebook page.