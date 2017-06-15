Pedlar is fined after trying to sell goods in Curbar without a certificate

A door-to-door salesman has been forced to pay £181 after he was operating in Curbar without a pedlar’s certificate.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 25 how Karl Wyatt, 30, of Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, was stopped by police as they saw him with a holdall visiting a property and talking to a householder.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “In the afternoon of May 4 police attended a local election at a church and they were standing outside a polling station and they saw Wyatt carrying a holdall.

“He approached a house and they heard him speaking to a householder.”

Mrs Allsop added that police asked Wyatt if he had been selling door-to-door and he said yes but he did not have a pedlar’s certificate with him.

Wyatt, who has previous convictions for operating without a pedlar’s certificate and for dishonesty, pleaded guilty to operating without a certificate after the latest offence on May 4.

The defendant told the court that he had qualified as a plasterer but he has been finding it hard to get work.

Magistrates fined Wyatt £66 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.