One person needed treatment after a flat blaze in Ilkeston late last night.

Firefighters from Ilkeston were called to a property on Market Street at 10.50pm on Wednesday (September 29).

The incident involved a fire in a ground floor flat.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

One person received oxygen therapy following thw blaze.

The stop message was received at 11.25pm.