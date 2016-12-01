PICTURE AND VIDEO: Major Derbyshire road closed due to lorry fire

A major Derbyshire road is currently closed in both directions due to a lorry fire.

The A38 northbound to J28 M1 is closed because the fire is compromising the structure of Alfreton Road bridge which is also shut.

Derbyshire Roads Police has tweeted that another vehicle is on fire in a separate incident also on the northbound carriageway.

Derbyshire police said they are assisting the Highways Agency and fire service after being called at 10.18am to reports of a refuse lorry on fire near to the roundabout of junction 28 of the M1.

The A38 remains closed in both directions from Alfreton to the junction with the M1.

The northbound carriageway will remain closed for resurfacing, recovery and structural assessment until midnight at the earliest, police have said.

Structural engineers are currently on the scene to assess the damage to a footbridge that runs over the dual carriageway.