PICTURE: Heavy traffic on M1 after vehicle overturns

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on the M1.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley and a crew from Ashfield are at the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 to 28.

The collision happened at about 2pm.

Motorists are being warned to be aware of heavy traffic and delays in the area.

Highways England tweeted: “#M1 J29 - J28 southbound #Derbyshire... has traffic held, overturned vehicle collision is being cleared. We’ll update you asap.”