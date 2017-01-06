PICTURES: 'Bandit' birds make fleeting visit to Ilkeston

Sightings of a rare bird have been recorded in Ilkeston.

David Cook, of West Hallam, sent in these photographs of a flock of waxwings in Ilkeston Town Centre on Thursday.

A waxwing spotted in Ilkeston town centre. Photos by David Cook.

He said: "A flock of about 50 were there most of the morning and early afternoon."

Waxwings, commonly found in Scandinavia and parts of Russia, Canada and Alaska, visit the UK in winter and usually attract a large following of bird watchers and enthusiasts.

Over the past few days, Derbyshire Ornithological Society has received reported sightings of waxwings in Ilkeston's Victoria Park, as well as in Derby, Old Tupton, Ashbourne and Whittington Moor.

The RSPB say the waxwing is "a plump bird, slightly smaller than a starling" and describe it as "reddish-brown with a black throat, a small black mask round its eye, yellow and white in the wings and a yellow-tipped tail".