PICTURES: Boat festival makes a splash in Ilkeston

Crowds flocked to the popular IWA Festival of Water in Ilkeston over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The three-day festival, starting on Saturday, August 26 at the Gallows Inn, Nottingham Road, alongside the Erewash Canal, was officially opened by the Deputy Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Chris Corbett.

IWA Festival Of Water at Ilkeston

The annual festival, organised by The Inland Waterways Association (IWA), included three days of entertainment - with up to 130 boats, including leisure, trade, heritage and working narrowboats, all decked out with colourful bunting.

There was also a number of attractions for people to enjoy, including a display of classic cars, craft stalls, birds of prey, children’s rides, live music and a real ale bar.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “We have worked closely with IWA and invested in and supported this free event to enable this national festival to be brought to our wonderful borough.”

The Inland Waterways Association is a national charity working to protect and restore the country’s 6,500 miles of canals and rivers.