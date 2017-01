A motorist had to be cut out of their car through its roof after colliding with a bus shelter and ended up in a garden.

The incident happened at around 7.30am this morning on Heanor Road in Ilkeston and involved one hatchback car.

Fire crews from Ilkeston and Heanor cut off the roof of the car and removed the casualty on a rescue board.

The police were also in attendance as were electricians who worked to repair wiring damaged in the collision.

Serious crash on Heanor Road, Ilkeston.