PICTURES: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service assist with head-on collision

The air ambulance was also called to help with the head on crash.

A plea from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has been issued calling for people to drive to the weather conditions after being called to help South and West Yorkshire fire brigades at just before 12pm on Saturday, September 9.

A spokesman for Derbyshire FRS said: “There has been a head on road traffic collision on the A628. Please drive to weather conditions.”

