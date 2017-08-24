PICTURES: Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy Celebrates Excellent GCSE Results

Students and staff at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy are celebrating today after receiving excellent GCSE results – with achievements in English being especially strong.

Overall, 44% of students achieved a Grade 4 or better in English and maths, with a 4 the new grade set by the Government as a pass, and broadly equivalent to the old Grade C.

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy GCSE results. Reece Purnell.

In English, 58% of students achieved a Grade 4 or better – five percentage points up from last year. The results are especially impressive as this is the first year of new tougher exams in English and maths.

There was also a good improvement in the proportion of students both entering and achieving the EBacc, the set of academic subjects that universities and employers are most impressed by. The proportion achieving the EBacc rose two percentage points from 2016, even though the pass grades for the EBacc have been increased for English and maths, with a new Grade 5 required achieving this measure.

There were some truly outstanding individual stories from the day also, including:

• Raj Dhillon achieved a Grade 9 in Maths, alongside an impressive four A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Finance. Raj also achieved an A grade in French, Geography and Business, as well as a Disinction* in ECDL.

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy GCSE results. Bradley Addison-Lees.

• Callum Eyre also achieved highly, attaining a Grade 9 in English Language, a Grade 8 in English Literature and Maths, as well as an A* in Chemistry and Finance, two Distinction*s in PE and ECDL, and an A in History, Biology and Physics.

• AJ Allen, who despite a challenging year after being the victim of a hit and run incident in Year 11 which caused him considerable injuries just before the exams started, has celebrated real success. AJ achieved a Grade 6 in Maths, and four Bs in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Finance, amongst many other grades.

• Evie Young achieved three Bs in Chemistry, Physics and Finance, showing a great deal of resilience and commitment after losing a family member last year.

• James Wignall achieved a Grade 6 in English Language, as well as a C in Resistant Materials, Science, Art and Finance. James’ set of results are particularly impressive, given that he sustained long term injuries following a serious accident when he was in Year 10. Despite his injuries, he returned to the academy and worked hard to sit and pass 8 GCSEs, reflective of his amazing determination throughout.

Principal of Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, Nia Salt, said: “This is the first year of the new GCSEs, and English and maths are tougher than previously, with new grades introduced as well – but our students and staff have responded brilliantly, as shown by today’s results.

“They are a testament to their hard work, talent and dedication, and our students have fully deserved their outstanding grades.

“As a school we have always focused on the achievement of every student, including those taking the academic subjects, and these results bear out our commitment.”

Nick Hudson, Interim CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “It is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background, and we are delighted to see these results from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy.

“Students, staff and parents deserve great credit for these results which reflect their commitment and determination to succeed and we look forward to building on these achievements year after year.”