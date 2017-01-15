Planning row rolls on over Stapleford supermarket

Plans for a new supermarket in Stapleford are in disarray after councillors upheld a requirement that ten houses be built as part of the project.

Broxtowe Borough Council gave planning consent last February for Aldi to erect a store off Nottingham Road—on condition the homes be built before the store opened.

The retailer has failed to secure a house-builder for the project, so brought the matter back to the council planning committee on Wednesday, January 11, where councillors maintained their stance.

A council spokesman said: “The committee did not feel that it was the planning condition that was holding the project up.

“They agreed with officers’ recommendation that there are steps Aldi can take to ensure the homes are built without impeding the opening of the store.”

The council say without the condition, there is no guarantee the homes would be built, but Aldi director Mark Taylor told them it meant the company either became responsible for housing, or losing control of the project’s timeframe.

A spokesman for Aldi said the business were now reviewing options for the site, saying: “We are extremely disappointed. The council’s decision has unfortunately prevented both developments from coming forward.”

Councillor Richard MacRae, an independent for Stapleford North, said: “The council has completely ignored the wishes of residents. Since the Co-op closed before Christmas there is even more need to get a supermarket built.”