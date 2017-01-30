Plans to turn old pub in Ilkeston into 14 new houses

A former Ilkeston pub could be knocked down and turned into 14 new houses.

Plans have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council for three two-bedroom houses, nine three-bedroom properties and two four-bedroom homes on the site of the Concorde Public House, Green Lane.

Agent PLP planning said on the design and access statement: “The site comprises the former public house which is now derelict and forms an unsightly feature in the street scene.

“This building is likely to deteriorate in condition if nothing takes place on site. Much of the site is overgrown and untidy and thus offers no visual merit to the area.

“There is no prospect of the pub being re-opened and therefore the site offers the opportunity for infill brownfield development that will enhance the streetscene.”

A previous application for 12 houses was refused by Erewash Borough Council in July last year. Following the refusal DLP (Planning) Ltd have engaged in pre-application discussions with the Local Planning Authority to fully understand the concerns of Officers. It is considered that the revised submission fully addresses the previous reasons for refusal.

A PLP spokesman said: “The layout proposed will provide a high quality residential environment that creates a sense of place and makes efficient use of this brownfield site.

“It is considered that the proposed development addresses the fundamental concerns raised by Officers which resulted in the previous refusal of planning permission on the site.”

Access to the 0.39 hectares of land will be taken off Green Lane. The existing access will be upgraded and will provide sufficient visibility splays.

The development if given the green light will provide off-street parking and private bin storage space.