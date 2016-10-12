Poet’s book proceeds to help cancer patients

A poet from Ilkeston has decided to donate the proceeds from his latest book to charity after seeing his cousin lose her battle with cancer.

Steven Pape has dedicated his seventh book of poetry to Denise Roe, who died in July. One of the poems, ‘Bright Star’, is in tribute to her and was read out at her funeral.

So touched was Steven by her plight that profits from the book will go the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at Derby Royal Hospital. The unit, or hospice centre, gives specialist palliative day-care to patients with life-limiting illnesses, such as incurable cancer, or illnesses such as motor neurone disease that are well advanced.

“Halfway through writing the book, I learned of Denise’s passing,” says Steven. “I knew that, as well as being dedicated to her memory, this book had to be one where the proceeds went to a worthwhile charity like Macmillan. They helped Denise, as they do many others suffering from this terrible disease.”

The book, which is called ‘Life In The Past Frame’, contains poems on various themes, including nature, society, loss, the innocence of childhood and memories of the past.

It also contains more than 30 images by Ilkeston-based photographer Alan Davidson, of Davidson Photography, adding a visual aspect to the poems.

‘Life In The Past Frame’ will be published early next month and will be available on the Amazon and Barnes And Noble websites, priced £10.99. Advance copies can be ordered and purchased from Steven himself for a reduced price of £8.

The book will also be in Derbyshire public libraries from next year, and Steven and Alan are hoping to organise several book-signing and promotional events to further raise funds for Macmillan between now and Christmas.