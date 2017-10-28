Police and fire team up to make Long Eaton safe at Halloween

The emergency services in Long Eaton will be hosting Halloween fun and games as well offering safety advice to residents for winter.

The free Halloween night event is being held at the Long Eaton Fire Station between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, October 31. There will be Halloween games, fancy dress competition and a pumpkin carving competition.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of the teams, said: “We are only too happy to be working with the fire and rescue service at this event. “

“As well as there being fun and games they services will also be on hand to give out some more serious advice about keeping safe in the winter months including on Halloween and bonfire night.