Police appeal for help to find missing man

Police are concerned for the safety of a man after he went missing from the Cossall area on Friday, December 9.

Kain Woolfe is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slight-build and has very dark, but greying, medium-length hair.

Mr Woolfe, who also has a beard, usually wears work type clothing and always wears either a baseball cap or beanie hat.

He is in possession of a red Vauxhall Vivaro panel van, registration SW54 HZX, last known to be in the south Derbyshire area.

If anyone sees Mr Woolfe or has any information about his whereabouts please they are urged to call Nottinghamshire police on 101 quoting incident number 780 of 9 December.