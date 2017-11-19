Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist is seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after the bike rider was in a collision involving a car and another motorcycle.

The collision happened on Pilsley Road, at Morton, about 10am, on Saturday, November 18.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “A rider of one of the motorcycles has sustained serious injuries.

“We’re asking for witnesses or persons with dash-cams who may have been in the vicinity of the collision to contact us.”

Those with information are urged to telephone Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 240 of November 18.