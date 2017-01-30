Police arrest man after alleged threats to kill incident

Derbyshire Police have arrested a man following a domestic incident in Kirk Hallam last night.

At about 6pm on Sunday night (30 January), officers received reports that a man had threatened a woman in the village and were concerned for her safety and his.

Believing he may have had a weapon, the force sent armed officers and police dogs to the area to search for him. A man was found at 9.30pm on Queen Elizabeth Way and arrested.

The 23-year-old did not have any weapons on him but was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Witnesses or anyone with information should phone 101, quoting reference 17000041345, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.