Police ask for public’s help as weekend dispersal order granted for Long Eaton town centre

Derbyshire police officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have asked for help from the public as a dispersal order has been granted for the town centre this weekend.

The order has been granted as officers from the team have received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour, underage drinking, criminal damage and loud music being played within the market stalls on the High Street in the town.

The order will help officers to deal with the issue by enabling them to break up groups of two or more people who they believe could cause trouble and order them to leave the designated area for up to 48 hours.

Youths under the age of 16 can also be taken home by officers as part of the order. Anyone who refuses to comply with an order to leave will be committing an offence and could be arrested.

PCSO Heidi Andrew, from the team, said: “We have a team of extra officers on duty this weekend to address the problems. Although we have had lots of reports of issues what we would ask is that people call us when the incidents are actually happening to help us respond quicker.”

The order will be in place from 6pm tonight (Friday, July 7) until 6pm on Sunday, July 9.