Police close-off street after a serious incident

Derbyshire police have closed off a residential street after a serious incident

Officers have been posted at either end of a cordon set up at Stainsby Avenue, in Heanor, today, Saturday, August 26.

Police are not yet commenting on what has happened but witness accounts have referred to people hearing a “loud bang like a gun shot” in the early hours of this morning between 1am and 2am.

At least six police vehicles have been called out to the incident.