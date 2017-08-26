Police close-off street after a serious incident involving a “loud bang”

Derbyshire police have closed-off a residential street after a serious incident involving a “loud bang”.

Officers have been posted at either end of a cordon set up at Stainsby Avenue, in Heanor, today, Saturday, August 26.

Police are not yet commenting on what has happened but witness accounts have referred to people hearing a “loud bang like a gun shot” in the early hours of this morning between 1am and 2am.

At least six police vehicles have been called out to the incident and one particular property on the street - near to a bus stop - has also been cordoned-off.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, which investigates police matters, is also overseeing the incident.