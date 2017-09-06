Police investigate after toddler ‘bitten’ by dog in shop

Police are investigating claims that a three-year-old girl was bitten by a dog kept in an Ilkeston mobile phone repair shop.

Zoe Bingham, of Newthorpe, was visiting Gizmo’s on Bath Street with her partner Shaun and two children when the incident happened.

Her daughter Skylar was left shaken and wounded just above her eye.

Zoe, 28, said: “I’d just gone in to get a quote, and was waiting in a queue.

“I noticed a sign that said ‘Don’t touch the dog, he willl bite’ - it had been crossed out and changed from ‘They will bite’ so I thought something must have happened before.”

The dog, which Zoe thought to be a Yorkshire Terrier or similar breed, was kept behind a counter with a short gate separating it from the customer area.

Zoe said: “I’d already pulled Sylar away when the dog leapt over it towards her.

“It was totally unprovoked, I didn’t quite register what had happened at first but she started crying immediately.”

She added: “When I looked she was bleeding below her eyebrow. A centimetre lower and it could have been much worse.”

The family went to the hospital where Skylar was precribed a course of antibiotics and patched up.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “We were made aware of an incident whereby a young girl suffered a wound to her face after coming into contact with a dog in the shop.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood team is aware and we are in the process of investigating.”

A spokesman for Gizmo’s said: “We can confirm that there was an unfortunate incident, but are waiting to talk to police before discussing the matter any further.”

Zoe now feels that responsibility lies with the owner, not the dog and does not wish to see it put down.

She said: “The owner was totally unapologetic and said the sign was there for a reason. But I run a salon business, and you do risk assessments for this. You never know who might walk through the door.

“The only outcome I want is that it never happens again.”