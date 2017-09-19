Police investigating suspected arson attack at public toilets in Long Eaton

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at public toilets in a park in Long Eaton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The fire appears to have been started deliberately at around 5pm on Sunday, September 10, in the public male toilets at West Park in the town. The toilet roll dispenser has been destroyed by the fire that also caused damage to the surrounding part of the building.

“Our colleagues at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire before calling us.

“The incident is part of a spate of damage and anti-social behaviour on the park that the team and Erewash Borough Council are working hard to tackle.”

Police Constable Taylor Stephenson, from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Given the time of day the damage was caused we believe that there may have been a few people about on the park and as such would like anyone who saw anything suspicious to make contact with us.

“We are aware of several issues involving damage and anti-social behaviour on the park and are working hard with the council to tackle them as we want the park to remain a safe and pleasant place for local people to use.

“As such we would ask that if anyone has any information about this fire that they speak to us.”

If you think you can help, contact Taylor on 101 quoting reference number 17000390058.

Alternatively send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/ContactanOfficerorStaffMember.aspx