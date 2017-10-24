Police involved in 21 operations to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking

Derbyshire police is currently involved in 21 operations to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking.

The figures have been released today (Tuesday, October 24) following a report into the police response to the issue, published by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Nineteen of the operations are being dealt with by Derbyshire police while two of them are being run by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, of which the force is a part of.

One of the investigations, Operation Doubrava, has recently seen six people charged with modern slavery offences and ten potential victims rescued.

In March, the force set up a specialist team of officers to find and engage with potential victims, support modern slavery and human trafficking operations and gather information.

Dubbed Operation Wilberforce, the team has engaged with more than 60 people and taken part in several operations in Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

Working with the University Of Derby the force has also created a network of local and regional “Businesses in Combat” to eradicate modern slavery from our counties.

Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Haward, said: “We take modern slavery and human trafficking very seriously and work with partners to find victims and bring those responsible for these terrible crimes to justice.

“We have officers dedicated to identifying and supporting victims and our staff receive training on what constitutes moderns slavery and human trafficking and how to spot the signs.

“We are not complacent. We know there are victims in the county who have yet to be found and we expect that our work to tackle this type of crime will only increase.”